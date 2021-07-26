West Indies vs Australia 2021, 3rd ODI: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The third and final One-Day International (OD) between West Indies and Australia is set to take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in Barbados, on Monday.

The four-match series is currently poised at 1-1, with one game was suspended due to COVID-19 complications.

The hosts would be hoping to win another series after they captured the T20I leg. On the other hand, the visitors would be aiming to end the Windies tour on a high note by winning the ODI series.

Pitch report:

Since it is a day game, the track would be dry and assist the spinners more than the seamers. The previous fixture was a low-scoring encounter, and a similar display of cricket can be expected in the series decider.

Playing Combination:

West Indies

Shai Hope made his comeback in the second game and is likely to feature in the third ODI as well. The likes of Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed haven’t contributed enough, and Windies could try Shimron Hetmyer in the middle-order.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed/Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

Australia

Ashton Agar is set to return after the injury while there are doubts on Ben McDermott’s place as he had experienced an injury in the previous match after colliding with the boundary board during fielding. In the absence of McDermott, senior all-rounder Daniel Christian could get a game.

AUS XI: Alex Carey (c/wk), Josh Phillipe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Wes Agar, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott/Daniel Christian.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

West Indies win the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 40-50

West Indies total: 225-240

Case 2:

Australia win the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 45-55

Australia total: 230-245

Australia to win the contest.