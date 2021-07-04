WATCH: New Zealand pacer Adam Milne bags a sensational hat-trick in T20 Blast 2021

On Friday, New Zealand speedster Adam Milne shined with the ball, helping Kent register a memorable victory against Surrey in the ongoing T20 Blast. Milne lit up the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury by picking up a sensational hat-trick.

The 29-year-old pacer took three back-to-back wickets off the final three balls during Surrey’s innings to become the second New Zealander to bag a hat-trick on the day. In the North Group, Milne’s countryman Lockie Ferguson also accomplished the similar feat.

Milne’s incredible efforts helped his side defend a total of 191/4. The right-armer dismissed international stars like Ollie Pope and Kyle Jamieson before adding another scalp of Laurie Evans on the final ball to seal an impressive 11-run win.

Milne cleaned up Pope for 15 runs, followed by Jamieson for a duck. He then sent back Evans for a well-made 57 runs.

Here is the video:

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | Kent Spitfires held their nerve to secure victory over oldest rivals Surrey 📰 https://t.co/3yAGXfqY0B pic.twitter.com/uA0nixjVXD — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) July 3, 2021

“It was a bit of a horrendous hat-trick”: Milne

After registering the amazing feat, Milne expressed his happiness and said it was indeed a special moment for him and admitted that Kent always experience some close encounters with Surrey.

“It’s my first ever hat-trick, so it’s special. We’ve always had tight, nail-biting games against Surrey. With the bowling, I got us off to a horrendous start, but Fred (Klaassen) bowled really well, and in the last 10 overs, we managed to claw it back and close it out quite nicely, taking some wickets through the back end and bowling some tight overs,” said Milne as quoted by KentOnline.

The North Islander felt it was a horrendous hat-trick, and it surprised him eventually as the deliveries he bowled were all slot balls.

“It was a bit of a horrendous hat-trick; they were all slot balls! Jameson’s went to the moon and back, so it was a good catch from (Jack) Leaning. I was surprised it even came down; it was that high; I thought it had snow on it,” added Milne.

Brief scores: Kent 191-4 in 20 overs (Jordan Cox 61*, Jack Leaning 50; Will Jacks 1/12) beat Surrey 180-6 in 20 overs (Will Jacks 87, Laurie Evans 57; Adam Milne 4/38) by 11 runs.