WATCH: Rahul Chahar plucks a sensational catch to dismiss Avishka Fernando in 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka completely dominated India in the third and final T20I to capture the series on Thursday. Riding on Wanindu Hasaranga’s phenomenal bowling, the hosts restricted the visiting side to just 81 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Hasaranga grabbed a four-wicket haul for just nine runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, the home team chased down the paltry target in 14.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Interestingly, all three Lankan wickets were picked up by Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. Even though the Shikhar Dhawan-led side were defending just 81 runs, Chahar showed his supreme skills and bagged a three-wicket haul while conceding only 15 runs from 4 overs.

During his incredible bowling display, Chahar also exhibited his remarkable fielding when he grabbed a sensational catch of his own bowling to get rid of Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando.

It all happened on the fifth ball of the sixth over when Chahar bowled a back of a length delivery which spun away sharply. Avishka was already into the shot as he ended up hitting the ball from the toe end of his bat. The leggie showed his reflexes and dived to his left to grab a stunning catch.

“Both teams played in a great spirit”: Shikhar Dhawan

After the match, Indian skipper Dhawan lauded both teams for playing the series in a great spirit.

“Both teams played in great spirit. It’s beautiful that we were competitive in the field, and respect was there. The Sri Lankan boys wanted to know what’s my process, I was just sharing my experience. I hope they enjoyed listening to it. And, congratulations to the Sri Lankan team,” said Dhawan at the post-match presentation.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka expressed his gratitude towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Dhawan, and India coach Rahul Dravid for playing the series amid the challenging circumstances.

“I should thank BCCI, under these circumstances, they agreed to play. Special thanks to Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan,” said Shanaka after the match.