WATCH: Rahul Chahar takes a terrific catch on boundary to dismiss Avishka Fernando – SL vs IND 2021

  • Rahul Chahar grabbed a stunner during Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I.

  • Chahar's effort was also applauded by fans and experts of the game on social media.

Rahul Chahar catch (Pic Source: Twitter)
India’s Rahul Chahar took a stunning catch at the boundary to see off Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando during the second T20I of the three-match series at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Wednesday.

It all happened in the third over of the second innings when Fernando hit an aerial shot off India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Getting more height on the shat than required, Fernando found himself in trouble.

Chahar, fielding at fine-leg, came a long way running towards his right to catch. The 21-year-old maintained his balance well, and before crossing over the boundary rope, he flicked the ball in the air and caught it again after landing into the field of play.

It was an amazing display of outfield catching by the young lad. Bowler Bhuvneshwar and coach Rahul Dravid seemed extremely happy with Chahar’s brilliance.

Here’s the video:

Twitter reactions on Chahar’s magnificent catch:

A depleted Indian team also came perilously close to registering back-to-back wins and sealing the T20I series, but a determined Sri Lanka came back strongly in the death overs to win the second encounter by four wickets and pushed the series into a decider on Thursday (July 29).

