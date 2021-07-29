WATCH: Rahul Chahar takes a terrific catch on boundary to dismiss Avishka Fernando – SL vs IND 2021

India’s Rahul Chahar took a stunning catch at the boundary to see off Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando during the second T20I of the three-match series at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Wednesday.

It all happened in the third over of the second innings when Fernando hit an aerial shot off India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Getting more height on the shat than required, Fernando found himself in trouble.

Chahar, fielding at fine-leg, came a long way running towards his right to catch. The 21-year-old maintained his balance well, and before crossing over the boundary rope, he flicked the ball in the air and caught it again after landing into the field of play.

It was an amazing display of outfield catching by the young lad. Bowler Bhuvneshwar and coach Rahul Dravid seemed extremely happy with Chahar’s brilliance.

Here’s the video:

Rahul Chahar's presence of mind gets India a wicket off Bhuvi's bowling ☝🏽

Avishka Fernando has to depart for 11 Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #AvishkaFernando pic.twitter.com/gtel3scK5X — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 28, 2021

Twitter reactions on Chahar’s magnificent catch:

Rahul Chahar has taken a superb catch! #SLvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 28, 2021

Splendid catch from Rahul Chahar near the square-leg boundary 🤩 Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the first breakthrough 🙌#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/nx6rqsvfw3 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 28, 2021

Brilliant catch from Rahul Chahar. Not the first time you’ve seen him take a good one in the field. Do feel he is India’s best fielder among specialist spinners. Varun, Chahal, Kuldeep, Sundar, Ashwin etc. (excl Jadeja/Krunal). If he bowls well, this gives him an edge. #SLvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) July 28, 2021

Rahul Chahar excellent stuff! 🔥 That was a great catch! The smile on Shikhar Dhawan’s face after it said it all! #SLvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 28, 2021

A depleted Indian team also came perilously close to registering back-to-back wins and sealing the T20I series, but a determined Sri Lanka came back strongly in the death overs to win the second encounter by four wickets and pushed the series into a decider on Thursday (July 29).