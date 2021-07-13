WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin outfoxes Somerset batsman with an absolute ripper in County Championship

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • R Ashwin bowled a ripper in first innings on Surrey debut.

  • Ashwin will be vital to India's success in the upcoming five-match Test series against host England.

WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin outfoxes Somerset batsman with an absolute ripper in County Championship
Ravichandran Ashwin wicket (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is playing his first County Championship game for Surrey at The Oval. Ashwin, who replaced the injured fast bowler Kyle Jamieson for this match, gave only 2 runs in the first over of the game bowled to Somerset openers Devon Conway and Steven Davies.

The 34-year-old later picked up the wicket of No.3 batsman Tom Lammonby for 42 in the 40th over to reduce Somerset to 113 for 3.

Lammonby left the ball which was pitched in the good length area, only for his off-stump to get shattered. It was an absolute peach of a delivery as the pitch didn’t have much help for the spinners.

Here’s the video:

Ashwin has previously played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire in English County. The match against Somerset will be his only appearance for Surrey, as after this encounter, he will join the rest of the Indian squad for the upcoming practice games ahead of their five-match Test series versus England.

The first Test will bowl out from August 4 in Nottingham.

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Ravichandran Ashwin, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement