WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav’s dazzling fifty help Bhuvi XI to pip Dhawan XI in the intra-squad match

The Indian team is currently in Sri Lanka for the upcoming white-ball series featuring three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20 Internationals (T20Is). Ahead of the limited-overs battle, starting July 13, the Indian players were involved in an intra-squad practice match.

The contest was a 20-over a side warm-up game between Dhawan XI and Bhuvi XI. As the name suggests, Dhawan XI was captained by Shikhar Dhawan, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar led Bhuvi XI.

After winning the toss, the Dhawan-led side posted 150 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to Manish Pandey‘s heroics with the willow. The Karanataka batsman made 63 runs and got appreciation from his teammates. Ruturaj Gaikwad also made a valuable contribution of 30 runs.

In reply, Mumbai Indians (MI) star batsman Suryakumar Yadav scored a quick-fire half-century to help his side register a comfortable win with three overs to spare. Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw also shined with the bat for Bhuvi XI, forming a dominating 60-run partnership for the opening wicket.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video where India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey explained how the match went and the players performed in challenging Lankan conditions.

“Shikhar won the toss and elected to bat. His team scored 150-odd in the allotted 20 overs. There were useful contributions from Ruturaj, who got 30-odd runs. Manish Pandey was the highest scorer with 63,” said Mhambrey in the video.

“Bhuvneshwar’s team easily chased down the target in the 17th over with Suryakumar Yadav scoring a half-century. Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw put on a 60-run opening partnership,” he added.

Here is the video: