WATCH: Wanindu Hasaranga upholds the Spirit of Cricket after Rahul Chahar’s send off – SL vs IND

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar gave Wanindu Hasaranga a fiery send-off.

  • Sri Lanka levelled the series after a win in the second T20I.

WATCH: Wanindu Hasaranga upholds the Spirit of Cricket after Rahul Chahar’s send off – SL vs IND
Rahul Chahar, Wanindu Hasaranga (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

On Wednesday, Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka defeated Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India by four wickets to level the three-match T20I series 1-1.

Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored for the hosts with a score of 40* (34), while wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka hit 36 off 31 to help their side chase a 133-run target with two balls to spare.

Even though the Men in Blue lost the game, they won the hearts of millions of fans with their grit and brilliant performance with the ball. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who was benched for the series opener in Colombo, came back in the playing XI in place of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahar kept the things under control until the 15th over of the second innings and conceded only 27 runs in his quota of four overs. The 21-year-old finished his spell with the wicket of Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

The young India leggie also gave a fiery send-off to Hasaranga. Many thought of a similar response from the latter, but he surprised the fans by applauding Chahar for the delivery.

Here’s the video:

Earlier, before the start of play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that the eight players who were in close contact with the COVID-19 affected Krunal Pandya tested negative on Wednesday afternoon but had been asked to isolate as a precaution.

The BCCI also confirmed to add the five net bowlers to India’s primary T20I squad. Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh would now be part of the Indian team for the remaining game.

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Rahul Chahar, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement