WATCH: Wanindu Hasaranga upholds the Spirit of Cricket after Rahul Chahar’s send off – SL vs IND

On Wednesday, Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka defeated Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India by four wickets to level the three-match T20I series 1-1.

Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored for the hosts with a score of 40* (34), while wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka hit 36 off 31 to help their side chase a 133-run target with two balls to spare.

Even though the Men in Blue lost the game, they won the hearts of millions of fans with their grit and brilliant performance with the ball. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who was benched for the series opener in Colombo, came back in the playing XI in place of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahar kept the things under control until the 15th over of the second innings and conceded only 27 runs in his quota of four overs. The 21-year-old finished his spell with the wicket of Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

The young India leggie also gave a fiery send-off to Hasaranga. Many thought of a similar response from the latter, but he surprised the fans by applauding Chahar for the delivery.

Here’s the video:

Wanindu Hasaranga upholds the Spirit of the Game! 👏🏽 #SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #WaninduHasaranga pic.twitter.com/0CwCaTkkAS — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 28, 2021

Earlier, before the start of play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that the eight players who were in close contact with the COVID-19 affected Krunal Pandya tested negative on Wednesday afternoon but had been asked to isolate as a precaution.

The BCCI also confirmed to add the five net bowlers to India’s primary T20I squad. Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh would now be part of the Indian team for the remaining game.