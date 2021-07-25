West Indies field with 10 players on a free-hit delivery during 2nd ODI against Australia

West Indies made a comeback in the ongoing ODI series against Australia, defeating the visitors in the second match to level the series. The pair of Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder put up a dominating show to take the game away from the Aussies. Apart from the duo, there was another incident that captured a lot of attention.

It all happened in 16th over of the Australian innings, when Akeal Hosein bowled a no-ball. As per cricket rules, the no-ball is followed by a free-hit delivery where the fielding team cant change the field position unless batters exchange the strikes.

However, during the game West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, who was standing at short leg when the illegal ball was bowled, didn’t look interested in staying at the same position when the bowler was getting ready to deliver the free-hit ball.

Pollard decided to leave the field, and the hosts were seen playing with just 10 fielders. The strange activity from the Windies skipper was shared by a cricket fan on social media. He shared a couple of pictures where Pollard can be seen standing outside the boundary line while wearing the helmet.

“One for the ‘never seen that before’ pile: No-ball called, so field must stay the same for the free hit. But Pollard (understandably) has no interest in staying at short leg where he had been standing. So he goes off the field and WI field with 10 men for the free hit #WIvAUS,” the user tweeted.

In the game, Australia, after opting to bat first, got all out for 187 in 47.1 overs. Hosein picked up three scalps for 30 in 10 overs, while Alzarri Joseph also bagged three wickets for 39 from 8.1 overs. Number 10 batter Wes Agar was the highest scorer for the touring party. He scored 41 runs off 36 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

In reply, the home team chased down the target in 38 overs thanks to half-centuries by Pooran and Holder. While Holder contributed 52 off 69 balls with the help of six boundaries, Pooran remained unbeaten on 59 from 75 deliveries, packed with two fours and as many sixes.