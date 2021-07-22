West Indies vs Australia 2021, 2nd ODI: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The Kensington Oval Ground in Bridgetown, Barbados, is ready to host the second One-Day International (ODI) between West Indies and Australia on Thursday.

After winning the opening game of the three-match leg, Australia are ahead with 1-0 and would look to clinch another game to seal the series.

On the other hand, West Indies would be focusing to make a comeback in order to keep the series alive.

Pitch report:

Both spinners and seamers got success at this venue, and it was seen in the previous fixture as well. The pitch won’t produce a high-scoring encounter, but fans could still expect a cracker of the game.

Playing Combination:

West Indies

The home team will miss some star players in the second game due to their respective injuries: Shai Hope (ankle), Fabian Allen (side) and Roston Chase (thigh). Nicholas Pooran will hold the keeping responsibilities.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Australia

If Aaron Finch is deemed fit, he will definitely play the second game. Otherwise, Alex Carey will continue leading the Aussie side.

AUS XI: Alex Carey (c, wk), Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Wes Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

West Indies win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 45-60

Australia total: 260-275

Case 2:

Australia win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 40-55

West Indies total: 240-255

Australia to win the contest.