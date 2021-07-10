West Indies vs Australia 2021, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The second T20 international of the ongoing five-match series between West Indies and Australia will take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Saturday (July 10).

The hosts are already ahead in the series after defeating the visitors in the opening game. Despite posting only 145 runs on the scoreboard, the Nicholas Pooran-led side came on top of Aussies and packed them for a mere 127, winning the game by 18 runs.

Windies will look to carry on the momentum in the second T20I as well. On the other hand, Aaron Finch’s Australia shall be focusing to bounce back in the series.

Pitch report:

The previous match was a low-scoring encounter, and due to the slowness of the track at Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, one may expect a similar contest. Pacers will get some bounce and movement from the deck so batting won’t be easy.

Playing Combination:

West Indies

Windies regular skipper Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the first T20I due to a hamstring injury, and Pooran led the side in the match. There is no denying that if Pollard is fit enough, then he will come back in the playing XI and lead the team. However, it’s highly unlikely that he will be available for the second fixture. If that happens, then it’s going to be the same XI which played the first match.

WI XI: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.

Australia

It is doubtful that Finch will make any changes in the playing XI after just one bad game. Therefore, fans may see the similar team in the second fixture which played the series opener.

AUS XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

Australia win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 45-50

West Indies total: 150-160

Case 2:

West Indies win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 40-45

Australia total: 145-150

West Indies to win the contest.