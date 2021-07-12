West Indies vs Australia 2021, 3rd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia will host the third T20 international of the ongoing five-match series between West Indies and Australia on Monday (July 12).

The hosts are already ahead in the series after defeating the visitors in the first two games. They defended 145 in the series opener and 196 in the second match. Windies will look to carry on the momentum to seal the series.

On the other hand, Australia will be playing the do-or-die contest. If they lose this game, it’s going to be all over for the visitors.

Pitch report:

The hosts almost reached the 200-run mark in the previous match, so fans may expect another high scoring encounter. The only difference is that the third game shall be played on a new surface.

Playing Combination:

West Indies

If Kieron Pollard remains unfit, Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the side. Fidel Edwards sustained an arm injury in the previous fixture, so most likely, Obed McCoy would replace him.

WI XI: Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell.

Australia might do at least one change by replacing Ashton Turner with Ben McDermott. Mitchell Starc was way too expensive in the second match, but it’s highly unlikely that Aaron Finch would not give him another chance.

AUS XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ben McDermott/Ashton Turner.

Match prediction:

Case 1:

Australia win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 45-50

West Indies total: 150-160

Case 2:

West Indies win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 50-60

Australia total: 160-170

Australia to win the contest.