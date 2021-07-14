West Indies vs Australia 2021, 4th T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

West Indies and Australia are ready to face each other in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Wednesday.

The hosts have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead and will only look to win the remaining matches to complete the clean sweep of their opponents.

On the other hand, the visitors will be focusing on salvaging some pride and make a comeback to at least stop the hosts from whitewashing them.

Pitch report:

Since the Windies have already won the series, fans may expect them to show more dominance. The pitch in St Lucia has so far suggested that if batters spend some time in the middle, then runs will come quickly.

Playing Combination:

West Indies

Kieron Pollard hasn’t played a single game so far due to a hamstring injury. There is no official word on his injury yet, so if he stays unfit, Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the side.

WI XI: Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell.

Australia

Despite getting regular chances, Ashton Turner hasn’t impressed, so he might get replaced with Ben McDermott. Senior pacer Mitchell Starc could also be given rest to manage his workload and Jason Behrendorff might come in place of him.

AUS XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Turner/Ben McDermott, Mitchell Starc/Jason Behrendorff.

Match prediction:

Case 1:

Australia win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 45-55

West Indies total: 155-165

Case 2:

West Indies win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 40-50

Australia total: 150-160

West Indies to win the contest.