West Indies vs Australia 2021, 5th T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

  • West Indies and Australia are set to face each other in the 5th and final T20I in St Lucia.

  • Australia will focus on carrying the winning momentum after victory in the 4th match.

West Indies vs Australia, 5th T20I Preview (Image Source: Twitter)
The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia is set to host the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between West Indies and Australia on Friday.

The expectation of hosts making a clean sweep was outdone by the visitors after they claimed a thrilling victory in the fourth match. West Indies would now hope to make a comeback and finish the five-match leg 4-1.

On the other hand, Australia will be focusing on continuing the winning momentum to finish the T20I series on a high note.

Pitch report:

The previous fixture was a high-scoring encounter, where both teams crossed the mark of 180 runs. Fans may expect another cracker of a game in the final T20I.

Playing Combination:

West Indies

The equation with Kieron Pollard will remain the same. If he is fit enough, Windies might want to give him a game which could well prove as a dress rehearsal for him regarding the upcoming three-match ODI series. In any other case, Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the side.

WI XI: Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

Australia

The Aaron Finch-led Australia registered their first victory of the Caribbean tour, and it’s likely that Finch won’t change the winning combination.

AUS XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc.

Match prediction:

Case 1:

  • Australia win the toss and bowl first
  • Powerplay score: 45-55
  • West Indies total: 155-165

Case 2:

  • West Indies win the toss and bowl first
  • Powerplay score: 50-55
  • Australia total: 160-175

Australia to win the contest.

