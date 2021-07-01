West Indies vs South Africa 2021, 4th T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

West Indies will clash with South Africa in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series at Grenada National Cricket Stadium on Thursday (July 1).

West Indies were determined to emerge victorious in the third match but unfortunately lost the game by a solitary run due to a timely comeback by the Proteas bowlers. The batters of Kieron Pollard & Co. have contributed in a quickfire fashion throughout the series and would be hoping to take the onus of the anchor role.

On the other hand, South Africa won the third contest to take a lead of 2-1 in the series. If the Temba Bavuma-led team wins the fourth T20I, then they would seal the series.

South African bowlers have had an exemplary time in the series and have proved quite economical. It’s time for them to put up another solid display of their skills.

Pitch report

The pitch assisted South Africa’s tweaker Tabraiz Shamsi in the third encounter. The fourth T20I might also have a slow surface and help the spinners. The weather reports have forecasted 70% chances of precipitation.

Head to Head record

Matches played: 13 | West Indies: 5 | South Africa Won: 8 | Tied: 0 | No result: 0

Playing Combination

Chris Gayle might make a comeback in the team in place of Shimron Hetmyer, who could only score a 10-ball 17 in the 3rd T20I.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy

The South African team is likely to retain Aiden Markram. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi, who has been his side’s most expensive bowler in the series so far, might be replaced by Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Prediction

Case 1:

South Africa wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

West Indies total: 155-160

Case 2:

West Indies wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

South Africa total: 160-165

The team batting first to win the match.