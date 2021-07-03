West Indies vs South Africa 2021, 5th T20I – Preview: Winner takes all in the series decider

West Indies and South Africa are set to face each other in the final T20I of the five-match series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday (July 03).

The last match is going to be crucial for both sides as the series is currently poised at 2-2. The battle between Windies and the Proteas had been quite remarkable. The hosts began the five-match leg with a victory, and then the visitors bounced back to win the next two fixtures. In the fourth match, West Indies recorded a triumph to level the series.

This year, the Men in Maroon won their previous T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. On the other hand, South Africa have lost both the series against Pakistan at home and away.

Pitch report

Spinners have been quite successful at this venue, and a similar display can be seen in the final contest. Both teams have struggled to make runs in the middle-overs.

Head to Head record

Matches played: 14 | West Indies Won: 6 | South Africa Won: 8 | Tied: 0 | No result: 0

Playing Combination

West Indies:

The home team did a pretty good job in the previous match to bounce back in the series. Hence, it is unlikely that they would change their winning combination.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy.

South Africa:

There hasn’t been any issue with the Proteas bowling attack, but the batting has been a major disappointment for them. David Miller has played all 4 matches and scored only 34 runs with a dreadful average of 8.50. Similarly, Aiden Markram has scored only 43 runs in last 2 matches. South Africa have options of Janneman Malan and Heinrich Klaasen to fit in the playing XI, so it would be interesting to see who would finally get a place.

SA XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram/Janneman Malan.