WI vs AUS: WATCH – Dwayne Bravo and Fabian Allen team up to dismiss Aaron Finch in 3rd T20I

West Indies all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Fabian Allen are well-known for their impressive fielding skills. More often than not, the duo makes the jaw-dropping effort in the outfield to take some phenomenal catches. One such instance was again on display when Windies took on Australia in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series on Monday.

It all happened on the 5th ball of the 12th over of the Australian innings bowled by Hayden Walsh. The leg-spinner tossed up the ball, inviting Australia captain Aaron Finch to play a glory shot. The batsman did exactly that, but it was a mistimed shot as the ball went into the sky near the long-on area where Bravo was positioned.

Bravo reached towards the white leather and put his hands underneath, but it popped up through his hands. However, in the meantime, Allen came in, running from the cow corner to help his teammate. Allen remarkably took the rebound catch by putting in an incredible dive.

Here’s the video:

Chris Gayle’s magical batting steer West Indies to win the series

In the match, West Indies restricted the visitors for 141/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Walsh picked up a couple of wickets for 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Walsh, Allen (1/26), Bravo (1/17), and Oben McCoy (1/9) also shined with the ball, taking one wicket each. Moises Henriques, with 33 off 29 balls, was the highest run-scorer for the touring party.

In reply, the hosts managed to chase down the target in 14.5 overs, courtesy of Chris Gayle‘s breathtaking knock. With seven gigantic sixes and 4 fours, Gayle smashed 67 runs from just 38 deliveries to take the game away from the visitors. The home team lost only four wickets before recording the third victory of the series. With the triumph, Nicholas Pooran‘s West Indies also won the series, with only two games left to be played.

Gayle appreciated Pooran for winning the series and credited Kieron Pollard along with Bravo for motivating him to go big. He dedicated the special knock to both the veterans of Windies cricket.

“I’m so happy and pleased to get a series win. Congrats to the stand-in captain for achieving this against a great team. From a personal point of view, we all know that I was struggling. So it was pleasing to get runs. I want to dedicate these runs to my teammates. Especially Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. Sometimes, no matter how great you are, you need to get some talking to,” said Gayle at the post-match presentation.