WI vs SA: WATCH – Chris Gayle stuns everyone with a cartwheel celebration after dismissing Reeza Hendricks

West Indies legend Chris Gayle once again proved that age is just a number. The ‘Universe Boss’ is 41-years-old but he never misses any chance to show his enthusiasm and unique celebrations. He gave a glimpse of the same in the recently concluded 4th T20I against South Africa at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

During the match, Gayle did not contribute much with the bat, having scored just 5 runs. However, with the ball and on the field, the Jamaican was as electric as a 20-year-old. Gayle stunned his fans by breaking into a cartwheel and almost performing a summersault-like celebration after dismissing Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks.

It all happened on the first ball of the second over of South Africa’s innings when Gayle tossed a delivery outside off, asking Hendricks to drive. The right-handed batsman did precisely that but missed the ball completely. He left his crease, inviting Nicholas Pooran to dislodge the bails. The wicketkeeper didn’t miss the opportunity and Hendricks got out for 2 runs.

Here is the video:

"The guys recommend for me to follow Kevin Sinclair's celebration." Nailed. It. 💯#WIvSA pic.twitter.com/03jAqyakLf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) July 1, 2021

While talking to on-air commentators right after performing the scintillating move, Gayle revealed that his teammates had asked him to follow the celebration of Kevin Sinclair – who is famous for his summersault acts on the field.

“Yeah, that’s a cartwheel,” said Gayle on being asked whether it was a cartwheel or a summersault.

“Well, the guys recommend from me to follow up Sinclair celebration,” he added.

Pollard, Bravo steer West Indies to level the series

After asked to bat first, the Men in Maroon put 167/6 on the board, thanks to a remarkable knock by their skipper Kieron Pollard. The Trinidadian scored unbeaten 51 from 25 deliveries with the help of 2 fours and five sixes. Apart from Pollard, opener Lendl Simmons made a valuable contribution of 47 runs.

In reply, the visitors only managed to reach 146/9, losing the contest by 21 runs. Dwayne Bravo exhibited outstanding bowling by picking up a 4-wicket haul. Quinton de Kock remained the top scorer for the touring party with 60 runs.

The series decider will take place at the same venue on Saturday (July 03).