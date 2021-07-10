Yuvraj Singh picks three players who can fill his shoes in Team India

There is no denying that former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was one of the finest white-ball cricketers to have played for Team India. He single-handedly won so many matches for his side and played a huge role behind India’s glorious run in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup in 2011.

The Punjabi cricketer was the backbone of ‘Men in Blue’ and one of the most reliable number 4 batter during his playing days. The position that Yuvraj used to bat suited only for those players who could anchor the innings as well as finish the match with blistering knocks, and the left-hander had excellence in pursuing both forms.

Not only that, the 39-year-old was a clever bowler as well and was known for breaking crucial batting partnerships of opposing teams. The value of Yuvraj can be understood by the fact that currently, Team India is still struggling to find its next ‘Yuvraj’.

But what does Yuvraj himself think about the current team and players who could fill his shoes? Well, during an interview with Times of India, Yuvi went for the trio of Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya for the lower-middle order. The Chandigarh-lad further opined that the left-right combination is quite dangerous as he and MS Dhoni were during their time.

“I probably don’t see any left-hander right now in the middle (On being asked about the next Yuvraj Singh). Overall, we have got some good hitters in the middle. We have got Rishabh (Pant). We have got Hardik (Pandya). I think Rishabh and Hardik together as they play more one-day and T20 together, they both will be quite a dynamic duo, batting together,” said Yuvraj.

“You have Ravindra Jadeja coming in. So, these three guys can change the course of the game anytime. Jadeja has improved by leaps and bounds in one-day cricket and T20 cricket. The left-right combination is always dangerous, as I and MS Dhoni were. So, I am looking forward to seeing Rishabh, Hardik, and Jadeja bat at the 5,6 and 7 slots,” he added.