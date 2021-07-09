Who could become Team India’s captain after Virat Kohli? Yuvraj Singh has the answer

After losing the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, fans and several cricket experts raised questions on Virat Kohli‘s captaincy and even suggested few names that could replace him as the captain of Team India.

However, Kohli has so far done a phenomenal job as an India skipper. With 33 wins, the Delhi-lad is India’s most successful Test captain and has a win percentage of over 70 in ODIs and more than 65 in the shortest format. Though Kohli hasn’t been able to win an ICC title, but under him, India have gone up and emerged as a dominating team.

Under Kohli’s leadership, the Indian team finished as the No. 1-ranked Test team five years in a row and won a Test series in Australia after 70 years. Still, the time will come when Kohli, just like his precursor, MS Dhoni, will have to step down, and India shall see a new captain.

But the question that arises here is who could be next in line to lead India after Kohli? Well, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has the answer. The 2011 World Cup-winning player reckons that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant could become the successor of Kohli.

In an interview with Times of India, Yuvraj picked Pant as the next big thing, saying he could be a potential Indian skipper as he is chirpy and has a smart brain.

“I also see Rishabh as a potential Indian captain in the future. Because he is jumpy, chirpy, and talks around,” said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj felt Pant did an incredible job while captaining the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals (DC), and people should look at him as the next Indian captain.

“But I feel he surely has a smart brain as well because I saw him when he was captaining in the IPL for Delhi Capitals. He did an incredible job. So, people should look at him as the next captain of the Indian team in the coming years,” added Yuvraj.

Pant recently led DC in the IPL 2021, where he took the team to the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches. On the batting front, Pant managed to score 213 runs at an average of 35.5 with a couple of half-centuries.