After being chased by three IPL franchises, Nathan Ellis finally joins Punjab Kings

Fast bowler Nathan Ellis, who became the first male player to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month, has now signed a deal with Punjab Kings (PBKS) to play in the remaining matches of IPL 2021.

Three IPL franchises were chasing Ellis for the upcoming tournament before finally agreeing to Cricket Australia’s terms and conditions on Thursday night.

The Punjab Kings official Twitter handle confirmed the development on Friday night.

The decision follows after two of their Australian imports – Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith – have been ruled out for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

“We were not aware of the fitness status of Jhye and Riley until yesterday,” PBKS team’s CEO Satish Menon was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

“We have signed Ellis as a replacement player. We will announce the second replacement in a day or two,” the franchise CEO added.

“We are in talks with a few players. Anil (Kumble, the head coach) will finalise one soon.”

The eight-team IPL got postponed in May after several players support staff tested positive for COVID-19 amid a devastating second wave in India. There could be a few more new signings for the remaining season as there were 20 Australians in the tournament when it was stopped in the middle.

🎺🎺🎺 – #VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, 'coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19 | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/4D8p7nxlJL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 20, 2021

The cash-rich tournament is set to resume from September 19, with the final scheduled for October 15 in Dubai.