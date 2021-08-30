Australia Women’s series against India shifted to Queensland; here is the revised schedule

India Women’s upcoming tour of Australia has been slightly changed as now all their games will be played in Queensland.

The seven-match CommBank Series comprising three ODIs, one Test match and three T20Is was originally scheduled to begin in Sydney on September 19, before moving to Melbourne and Perth and then returning to New South Wales.

The entire series has been shifted to Queensland because of Covid-19-enforced restrictions in New South Wales and Victoria. All the matches will now take place in Queensland’s Mackay and the Gold Coast.

The India Women’s squad, led by Mithali Raj (Test and ODIs) and Harmanpreet Kaur (Twenty20 Internationals), will reach Brisbane and attend a 14-day hard quarantine from August 30 to September 13.

After completing the quarantine, India will play a four-day practice match from September 14 to 17 and then a warm-up game against Aus XI on September 18.

The first ODI will take place on September 21 in Mackay, which will also host the other two 50-over fixtures on September 24 and 26. The one-off Test shall be played between September 30 to October 03 in Metricon, which will further host the three-match T20I leg from October 07.

Indian Women’s revised tour schedule: