Bangladesh name 19-man squad for their five-match T20I series against New Zealand

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday named the 19-man squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. It will be New Zealand’s first bilateral series in Bangladesh since 2003.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das have been recalled to the Bangladesh squad. Rahim returned from Zimbabwe after the Test series to be with his ailing parents and missed the Australia series due to mandatory 10-day quarantine norms. Das, on the other hand, was ruled out of Australia T20Is with a thigh injury.

“Naturally when you get back two of your best batsmen it is quite relieving and I am sure they will make the most of it considering it’s their last competitive cricket ahead of World Cup,” Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

Young Aminul Islam Biplob, who opted out of the Australia series after losing his father, has also been named in the Bangladesh squad for New Zealand T20Is.

“We have included Aminul as he gives us some variety and we are looking to see how he can fit in the playing XI,” added Minhajul.

The Black Caps will arrive in Dhaka on August 24. All the five matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s practice match against the local club in Dhaka has been cancelled to maintain a complete bio-bubble environment for the T20I-leg.

Bangladesh squad for New Zealand T20Is:

Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Nasum Ahmed.