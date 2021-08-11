New Zealand announces their ODI and T20I squads for Bangladesh & Pakistan tours

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have announced the squads for Blackcaps’ upcoming tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan.

In total, 32 players will feature in the tours, including new comers Ben Sears and Cole McConchie.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will lead the Blackcaps on both tours, with regular skipper Kane Williamson and head coach Gary Stead resuming their duties at the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

Glenn Pocknall will coach the team on Bangladesh and Pakistan tours before regular Kiwi bowling coach Shane Jurgenson joins as head coach for Pakistan T20Is.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor was picked only for the ODI series against Pakistan, given the matches will conclude in one week it was mutually agreed that he would remain in New Zealand to prepare for India tour and forthcoming home summer.

The Black Caps will first reach Bangladesh on August 23 and then play a warm-up match in Savar ahead of a five-match T20I series.

New Zealand tour of Pakistan will begin with the three-ODI leg which starts from September 17 in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand’s squad for Bangladesh T20Is and Pakistan ODIs

Tom Latham (c, wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry (only ODI), Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (only T20I), Blair Tickner, Will Young

New Zealand’s squad for Pakistan T20Is

Tom Latham (c, wk), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.