Bangladesh vs Australia 2021, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The second T20I of the ongoing five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The hosts are ahead with 1-0 after crushing visitors in the series opener by 23 runs. Bangladesh would aim to carry the momentum and record another win.

On the other hand, Australia shall be focusing on making a comeback and level the series. They failed to chase the paltry target of 132 in the previous fixture after a batting collapse. The Aussies would be surely hoping not to repeat those mistakes in the second match.

Pitch report:

It was quite evident from the first game that the track at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium tends to stay slow, and spinners gain advantage from it. Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed was the star in the opening game after picking up a four-wicket haul for 19 runs.

Playing Combination:

Bangladesh

Bangladesh batting did disappoint, but the bowling unit ruled the game in the hosts’ favour by defending a mere 131. With such a remarkable performance, it’s highly unlikely that the home team would make any changes in the winning combination.

BAN XI: Mahmudullah (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Australia

Like their opponents, the Aussies did a pretty good job with the ball, but batting failure cost them the game. However, after just one bad game, it’s not expected that the touring side would make any change.

AUS XI: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Match prediction:

Case 1:

Australia win the toss and bowl first

Bangladesh Powerplay score: 35-45

Bangladesh Total: 130-145

Case 2:

Bangladesh win the toss and bowl first

Australia Powerplay score: 40-55

Australia Total: 140-155

Australia to win the contest.