BCCI announces the prize money for India’s medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020

  • Cash rewards announced for Neeraj Chopra and other Indian Olympic medallists by BCCI.

  • India won 7 Medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra (Photo Source: Twitter)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the whopping prize money for India’s medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Through his tweet, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in javelin throw, will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while silver medalists Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya will receive Rs 50 lakh each.

Bronze medal winners PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Bajrang Punia will be awarded Rs 25 lakh each. The men’s hockey team will receive Rs 1.25 crore.

“Our athletes have made the country proud by finishing on the podium at @Tokyo2020. The @BCCI acknowledges their stellar efforts and we are delighted to announce cash prizes for the medallists,” wrote Shah in his congratulatory post.

On Saturday, India celebrated their best ever Olympic campaign with seven medals – 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze.

With 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines, India had sent their biggest-ever contingent to Tokyo Olympics. Indian athletes participated in 69 events – highest ever for the country.

