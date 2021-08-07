Cricket fraternity erupts as Neeraj Chopra wins a historic gold medal for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday created history by becoming the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Neeraj is the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in a track-and-field event. The 23-year-old won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event with a best attempt of 87.58 metres.

Chopra also became the sixth Indian athlete to win an individual medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 joining weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

The former and current cricketers were all over the moon after watching Chopra’s performance in Tokyo. The likes of Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav and many others praised Chopra for shining in the world’s biggest sporting event.

Here’s how cricket fraternity reacted:

नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक! India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj. Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian. What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

What a moment for India & #NeerajChopra, the whole country is proud of your historic achievement and hope you bring more laurels for our country! #Gold #goldmedal — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 7, 2021

Champion 🥇 #NeerajChopra, you beauty 👏 Take a bow 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yYe8oO8VSQ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 7, 2021

The confidence, intent and grit shown by #NeerajChopra is what champions are made of 🙌🏽

What a way to end Tokyo Olympics 2020!🇮🇳🥇 pic.twitter.com/KlJqZPMxvO — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 7, 2021

A huge moment in Indian sports..men’s javelin throw winner is an Indian..so so proud..#NeerajChopra .. — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) August 7, 2021

#NeerajChopra you are a legend at 23! Don't have words. So proud and overwhelmed. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 7, 2021

🥇 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the Gold in Tokyo. What a brilliant performance to bring our 🇮🇳 first medal in track and field. 👏🏽💥 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) August 7, 2021

Whooohoooooo !

Gold Gold and Pure Gold . What an Athlete @Neeraj_chopra1

Many congratulations to you and your team . Thank you for giving us this Joy !🤩💫🇮🇳🥇#gold #NeerajChopra #Olympics #cheers4india pic.twitter.com/lxNSCrtd0X — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) August 7, 2021

On top of the world 🥇👏🇮🇳 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1! — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 7, 2021

Yes boy !! You did it . The country salutes you 👏🏽🙋‍♂️ so proud of you 👏🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽! 🥇 @Neeraj_chopra1 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2021

We just couldn't have asked for more! 🥇

Just brilliant @Neeraj_chopra1…you are GOLD!

Our best ever run in #Olympics now… absolutely incredible.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/qGDty7nkf2 — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 7, 2021

💙 Neeraj Chopra, YOU HAVE CREATED HISTORY 💙 First-ever 🇮🇳 athlete to win an Olympic medal in Track & field 💥

First GOLD MEDAL for INDIA in #Tokyo2020 🥇 You've made a billion Indian faces tear up & smile with that #GOLD🥺☺️#JavelinThrow #Olympics @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/bMeRhZ1JVp — Delhi Capitals (Indian Hockey Fan Account 🇮🇳🏑) (@DelhiCapitals) August 7, 2021

Woooww!

He’s a rocket ,it’s a Gold and there are a billion tears of joy.

Such days don’t come easy. The first Indian ever to win a Olympic medal in Athletics and it is a #GoldMedal . #NeerajChopra you champion. We are so proud of you. Thank you for giving us so much joy. pic.twitter.com/2MHz2tht7F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2021

Yay yay !!! Can’t get over this feeling .. it’s a gold . GOLD !!! Neeraj chopra you have been scripted in history #Olympics2020 pic.twitter.com/6yoWElXO3j — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2021

I C🥇N I C https://t.co/Kp8IqA0y2b — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 7, 2021

What a day this is for Indian sports.

One of the most significant days in the history of Indian sports.

First ever athletics medal and a #goldmedal at that. Super Proud ! #NeerajChopra you are a champion ! pic.twitter.com/SzyilzUrKk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2021

𝗡𝗘𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗝 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗣𝗥𝗔, your name will be written in 𝔾𝕆𝕃𝔻 in the history of Indian athletics! With a throw of 𝟴𝟳.𝟱𝟴𝗠 ⫸ he has added another medal to India’s tally and this time it’s a Ⓖ🥇ⓁⒹ. pic.twitter.com/ytSSLBObku — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 7, 2021

What a proud moment for all of us Neeraj chopra you are GOLD my brother 🥇🇮🇳 @Olympics @NBCOlympics — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 7, 2021