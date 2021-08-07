Cricket fraternity erupts as Neeraj Chopra wins a historic gold medal for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020

  • Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in track-and-field event.

  • Chopra won the men's javelin throw final with a best attempt of 87.58 metres.

Neeraj Chopra (Pic Source: Twitter)
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday created history by becoming the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Neeraj is the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in a track-and-field event. The 23-year-old won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event with a best attempt of 87.58 metres.

Chopra also became the sixth Indian athlete to win an individual medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 joining weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

The former and current cricketers were all over the moon after watching Chopra’s performance in Tokyo. The likes of Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav and many others praised Chopra for shining in the world’s biggest sporting event.

Here’s how cricket fraternity reacted:

