Cricket fraternity lauds Bajrang Punia as he wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia managed to increase India’s medal tally at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian wrestler completely dominated Kazakhstan‘s Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal match to win the medal for his country.

Punia defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the 65kg category at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Saturday. With this, Team India has equalled its tally of six medals recorded at the London Olympics in 2012. Apart from Punia, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Men’s hockey team have won the Bronze medal in the ongoing competition.

Reacting to the news, the Indian cricket fraternity lauded Punia for his phenomenal effort at the global arena. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated Punia for the outstanding achievement.

“Super Duper ….And @bajrangpunia does India proud. Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 and win the #Bronze match,” tweeted Laxman.

Super Duper ….And @bajrangpunia does India proud. Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 and win the #Bronze match. pic.twitter.com/FAb5JB9CRQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2021

Senior batsman Dinesh Karthik congratulated the wrestler for completely dominating the game.

“Congratulations, @BajrangPunia, on winning the bronze. Third place medal. That was pure domination (Clapping hands sign emoji) #Tokyo2020,” Karthik wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Rising Indian talent Suryakumar Yadav termed Punai as a champion while wishing the Bronze medalist.

“What a champion! Congratulations, #BajrangPunia you did it. (Flag of India) is proud of you (Raising hands emoji),” tweeted Suryakumar.

What a champion!

Congratulations #BajrangPunia you did it🥉

🇮🇳 is proud of you🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/zxpihAs8kn — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 7, 2021

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote: “Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPuniain #wrestling to win Bronze for India! (Clapping hands sign emoji) Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance.”

Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPunia in #wrestling to win 🥉 for India! 👏🏻 Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ZPsd1tiOf3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

Here are some other tweets:

Another medal by another top class fighter! Great performance! #BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/plwougtEiB — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 7, 2021

Heartiest congratulations @BajrangPunia .. you have made us proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Barinder Sran (@sranbarinder) August 7, 2021

कमाल कर दिया बजरंग जी! 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓'𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 🤼‍♂️👊 Recovering from an injury, not being at his 100%, Bajrang Punia has won 🥉 fighting through all the pain. You are a true warrior, congratulations 👏#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Cheer4India @BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/8KOC6lOdjv — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 7, 2021