Cricket fraternity lauds Bajrang Punia as he wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia managed to increase India’s medal tally at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian wrestler completely dominated Kazakhstan‘s Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal match to win the medal for his country.
Punia defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the 65kg category at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Saturday. With this, Team India has equalled its tally of six medals recorded at the London Olympics in 2012. Apart from Punia, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Men’s hockey team have won the Bronze medal in the ongoing competition.
Reacting to the news, the Indian cricket fraternity lauded Punia for his phenomenal effort at the global arena. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated Punia for the outstanding achievement.
“Super Duper ….And @bajrangpunia does India proud. Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 and win the #Bronze match,” tweeted Laxman.
Super Duper ….And @bajrangpunia does India proud. Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 and win the #Bronze match.
Senior batsman Dinesh Karthik congratulated the wrestler for completely dominating the game.
“Congratulations, @BajrangPunia, on winning the bronze. Third place medal. That was pure domination (Clapping hands sign emoji) #Tokyo2020,” Karthik wrote on the micro-blogging website.
Congratulations @BajrangPunia on winning the bronze🥉
That was pure domination 👏#Tokyo2020
Rising Indian talent Suryakumar Yadav termed Punai as a champion while wishing the Bronze medalist.
“What a champion! Congratulations, #BajrangPunia you did it. (Flag of India) is proud of you (Raising hands emoji),” tweeted Suryakumar.
What a champion!
Congratulations #BajrangPunia you did it🥉
🇮🇳 is proud of you🙌🏽
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote: “Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPuniain #wrestling to win Bronze for India! (Clapping hands sign emoji) Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance.”
Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPunia in #wrestling to win 🥉 for India! 👏🏻
Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance.
#Olympics #Tokyo2020
Here are some other tweets:
Jai Bajrang Bali.
— Virender Sehwag
Another medal by another top class fighter! Great performance! #BajrangPunia

— Gautam Gambhir
Heartiest congratulations @BajrangPunia .. you have made us proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳

— Barinder Sran
Many Congratulations @BajrangPunia for winning the 🥉for India!
That was indeed a Stunning performance.
#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #cheers4india

— Dhawal Kulkarni
कमाल कर दिया बजरंग जी! 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓'𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 🤼♂️👊
Recovering from an injury, not being at his 100%, Bajrang Punia has won 🥉 fighting through all the pain. You are a true warrior, congratulations 👏

— Mumbai Indians
Brave. Bronze. Bajrang.
Another proud🥉

— Chennai Super Kings
𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 #𝘽𝙖𝙟𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙋𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙖 🤩🥉🤩
Another medal takes #TeamIndia's tally to【6】🔥#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India

— KolkataKnightRiders
8⃣ – 0⃣ and never in doubt 🔥
Congratulations @BajrangPunia on winning BRONZE 🥉 in your debut #Olympics 💙
With 6 medals, 🇮🇳 has equalled its best performance so far (London 2012), can #NeerajChopra turn it into our best ever? 🤞#Tokyo2020 #Wrestling #BajrangPunia

— Delhi Capitals
🇮🇳 GET IN! Bajrang Punia smashes his opponent to win the 🥉🤩

— The Bharat Army
