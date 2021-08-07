Cricket fraternity lauds Bajrang Punia as he wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Bajrang Punia wins the Bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

  • Cricket fraternity hailed Punia for his incredible achievement.

Cricket fraternity lauds Bajrang Punia as he wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020
Bajrang Punia bags Bronze at Tokya Olymics 2020 (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia managed to increase India’s medal tally at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian wrestler completely dominated Kazakhstan‘s Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal match to win the medal for his country.

Punia defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the 65kg category at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Saturday. With this, Team India has equalled its tally of six medals recorded at the London Olympics in 2012. Apart from Punia, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Men’s hockey team have won the Bronze medal in the ongoing competition.

Reacting to the news, the Indian cricket fraternity lauded Punia for his phenomenal effort at the global arena. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated Punia for the outstanding achievement.

“Super Duper ….And @bajrangpunia does India proud. Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 and win the #Bronze match,” tweeted Laxman.

Senior batsman Dinesh Karthik congratulated the wrestler for completely dominating the game.

“Congratulations, @BajrangPunia, on winning the bronze. Third place medal. That was pure domination (Clapping hands sign emoji) #Tokyo2020,” Karthik wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Rising Indian talent Suryakumar Yadav termed Punai as a champion while wishing the Bronze medalist.

“What a champion! Congratulations, #BajrangPunia you did it. (Flag of India) is proud of you (Raising hands emoji),” tweeted Suryakumar.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote: “Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPuniain #wrestling to win Bronze for India! (Clapping hands sign emoji) Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance.”

Here are some other tweets:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: India

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement