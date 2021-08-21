Danish Kaneria slams Nick Compton for his ‘foul-mouthed’ remark on Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has lambasted ex-England cricketer Nick Compton for his remarks on Indian captain Virat Kohli. Compton had termed Kohli a foul-mouthed cricketer and claimed that he faced severe abuse from the Delhi-lad during England’s tour of India in 2012.

“Isn’t Kohli the most foul-mouthed individual? I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al. are,” Compton had tweeted.

However, after the backlash by fans on the micro-blogging website, Compton deleted his tweet. Now, Kaneria has slammed the former Middlesex cricketer, saying the English players who sledged Jasprit Bumrah on the final day of Lord’s Test couldn’t handle the heat when Indian players gave it back to them.

“There is a former English cricketer who is disappointed with the way Virat Kohli shows his aggression. Is it fine when you do it? Do you have to rule all the time? Whenever there is a big team against you, they use the same tactics to nail you down that you use against them since so many years,” said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

“You had started it when Jasprit Bumrah had walked out to bat. Jos Buttler had something to say to him, and many other players got chirpy,” he added.

Kaneria said that Kohli didn’t use any abusive language in the match, but he showed his aggression which played a major part behind Team India’s epic win.

“As captain, Kohli was just showing aggression, and the crowd was supporting him. Speaking of abusive language, we have played cricket, and unless there is a bit of banter, it is never fun. I don’t think Kohli used any abusive language. The aggression that Kohli showed was instrumental in India winning this Test match,” Kaneria added further.