Fans slam Nick Compton for calling Virat Kohli ‘Foul Mouthed Individual’

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Fans thrashed Nick Compton for his controversial tweet on Virat Kohli.

  • Compton said that Kohli had abused him in the 2012 Test series.

Fans slam Nick Compton for calling Virat Kohli ‘Foul Mouthed Individual’
Fans slam Nick Compton for calling Virat Kohli ‘Foul Mouthed Individual' (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

It is a well-known fact that Indian captain Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve whenever he steps on the cricket field. The Delhi-lad often gets involved in verbal spats as he likes to give it back to the opposition irrespective of the match situation.

A glimpse of such was seen in the recently concluded second Test between England and India at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground. Kohli was engaged in a war of words with English pacer James Anderson, wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and other players.

However, former England cricketer Nick Compton has reckoned India skipper as ‘the most foul-mouthed individual’. Compton took to Twitter and compared Kohli with the likes of Kane Williamson, Joe Root as well as Sachin Tendulkar, and reminisced the 2012 series when he was at the receiving end.

“Isn’t Kohli the most foul-mouthed individual? I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al. are,” Compton wrote on Twitter.

(Image Source: Twitter)

Meanwhile, fans on the micro-blogging website thrashed Compton for firing shots at Kohli. They trolled Compton for his own old duels with Kohli and reminded him of the incidents when English cricketers crossed the line while sledging players of other teams. After the online bashing, Compton later deleted his tweet.

Here is how fans reacted:

Indian opener KL Rahul, who was named ‘Player of the Match’ in the Lord’s Test for his scintillating hundred, had said that if someone goes after one of their players, then the rest of the ten guys leaves no stone unturned to give it back.

“As a team, we are not shy to say a word or two. If someone goes at one of our players, then the rest of the ten guys get really pumped as well. Because that’s the kind of team we are, that’s the kind of team atmosphere and bonding we have that if you’re going after one of our guys, then it means you’re going after our whole team. So like I said, the bowlers were really keen to go out there and have a crack, and we all wanted to be in the middle and give it all in the 60 overs we were going to bowl,” Rahul had said in the presser.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Twitter Reactions, Virat Kohli

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement