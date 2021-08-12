David Warner comically reveals why Kieron Pollard is a better boundary fielder than him

West Indies star Kieron Pollard is known for his superior all-round skills. He is one of the few cricketers who contribute equally in all three departments. Pollard is a power hitter and has the capability to change the game at any time through his splendid batting.

Similarly, the 34-year-old contributes with the ball by delivering the middle-overs to ensure that the main bowlers stay fresh while completing death overs. Another aspect of Pollard’s magnificent characteristic is that he is a gun fielder and often displays acrobatic moves to turn the game on its head.

In fact, Pollard is one of the finest fielders of the current era. His efforts in the outfield, be it at the close-in positions or boundary line, attract maximum eyeballs. To get the fans’ views on this, recently, Global T20 Canada, through their Instagram handle, conducted a poll between Pollard and Australian superstar David Warner, asking fans to reveal their pick between the two cricketers to field at long-off region.

“Who would you pick to field at Long off Boundary?” asked Global T20 Canada.

Reacting to the interesting poll, Warner himself came up with a cheeky response, admitting that Pollard is a better fielder at the boundary line than him as the Trinidadian is taller than him.

“He’s only 3 feet taller than me,” wrote Warner, while adding a couple of laughing emojis.

As the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2021 is set to resume from September 19 in United Arab Emirates (UAE), both players have made themselves available for the cash-rich league. Warner will be looking to find his rhythm, especially after suffering a huge setback in the first leg of this year’s IPL. The ‘Pocket Dynamite’ was dropped not only from the captaincy of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but also from the playing eleven.

On the other hand, Pollard is one of the biggest assets of the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The Rohit Sharma-led side will hope to win another season of the lucrative league to record a hat-trick of titles.