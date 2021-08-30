Dinesh Chandimal returns as Sri Lanka announces squad for ODI and T20I series against South Africa

On Monday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the 22-member squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa.

Experienced campaigner Dinesh Chandimal has returned to the national team. Chandimal last wore the Sri Lanka jersey during the tour of the West Indies in March-April earlier this year. Along with Chandimal, Kusal Perera, who has finished his isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, is also part of the outfit.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lanka team with Dhananjaya de Silva shall be his deputy. The selectors have included some new faces in the form of Mahesh Theekshana and Pulina Tharanga.

The uncapped spin duo of Theekshana and Tharanga have earned maiden call-ups due to their recent performances with the ball in the Dialog-SLC Invitational T20 League 2021. While Tharanga finished the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker (7), Theekshana was the eighth-highest wicket-taker (4).

Left-arm fast bowler Binura Fernando has also made his comeback after recovering from an ankle injury. Binura had missed the recently concluded Indian series due to his injury.

Both Sri Lanka and South Africa will play three ODI matches and as many T20I games. The three-match ODI leg will be played on September 2, 4 and 7. Similarly, the three-match T20I series will be played on September 10, 12 and 14. All the matches shall take place at the iconic R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka squad for the ODI and T20I series against South Africa:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akhila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Maheesh Theekshana.