Dinesh Karthik predicts finalists of T20 World Cup 2021

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the complete schedule and full fixtures of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. The mega event is set to take place in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14.

As the major T20 competition is approaching, several experts of the game have started revealing their analysis regarding players and teams. Recently, former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs had predicted who will shine in the global showpiece event. Following the bandwagon, senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has also picked his choice for T20 World Cup 2021.

During a chat with Isa Guha and Daren Sammy, Karthik reckoned that Group 2, featuring India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, is the hardest in the upcoming event. Karthik said that he loves to see India meeting West Indies in the final as the Caribbean side is his second favourite team after India.

“I would love to see India and West indies final. I think my second favourite team after India would definitely be West Indies, only for the way they play cricket,” said Karthik.

“I think this format, they love it, it brings out their best in them, and I would love to see West Indies in the final. Whether I want them to win it that will depend on the opponent that day,” he added.

Karthik also picked two teams to stay top in Group 2. He picked India as the first side and went with New Zealand as the other team. The Tamil Nadu cricketer mentioned that he wants to see Pakistan in the top two, but Kiwis are slightly better than the ‘Men in Green’.

“Look, it’s gonna be a close call for me between Pakistan and New Zealand, I would love to see Pakistan there, but I do think New Zealand find ways to always punch above their weight. I think they (New Zealand) are a well-rounded team and have a great leader in the form of Kane Williamson,” Karthik explained.