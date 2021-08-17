ICC announces the full schedule of T20 World Cup 2021 with dates, match timings and venues

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the full schedule of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

The exciting tournament was originally set to occur in India but was shifted due to COVID-19 complications. The global showpiece event will now take place from October 17 to November 14.

The tournament will begin with the match between Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17 in the Qualifiers round.

When it comes to the Super 12 stage, Australia will face South Africa in Group 1 on October 23 in Abu Dhabi, while England and West Indies will take on each other on the same day in Dubai.

The matches of Group 2 will start on October 24, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan facing each other in Dubai.

Group 1 fixtures will conclude on November 6 with the match between Australia-West Indies in Abu Dhabi and England-South Africa in Sharjah. Similarly, Group 2 fixtures will get over on November 8, with India taking on Group A’s second-placed Round 1 qualifier.

The summit clash will take place in Dubai on November 14, with November 15 allocated as the reserve day.

Here is ICC T20 World Cup Full Schedule and Match Timings:

All Times in IST