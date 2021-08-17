ICC announces the full schedule of T20 World Cup 2021 with dates, match timings and venues

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the full schedule of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.
The exciting tournament was originally set to occur in India but was shifted due to COVID-19 complications. The global showpiece event will now take place from October 17 to November 14.
The tournament will begin with the match between Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17 in the Qualifiers round.
When it comes to the Super 12 stage, Australia will face South Africa in Group 1 on October 23 in Abu Dhabi, while England and West Indies will take on each other on the same day in Dubai.
The matches of Group 2 will start on October 24, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan facing each other in Dubai.
Group 1 fixtures will conclude on November 6 with the match between Australia-West Indies in Abu Dhabi and England-South Africa in Sharjah. Similarly, Group 2 fixtures will get over on November 8, with India taking on Group A’s second-placed Round 1 qualifier.
The summit clash will take place in Dubai on November 14, with November 15 allocated as the reserve day.
Here is ICC T20 World Cup Full Schedule and Match Timings:
All Times in IST
- October 17: Oman vs Papua New Guinea, Group B, 3:30 PM, Al Amerat
Bangladesh vs Scotland, 2nd Match, Group B 7:30 PM, Al Amerat
- October 18: Ireland vs Netherlands, Group A, 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Group A, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
- October 19: Scotland vs Papua New Guinea, Group B, 3:30 PM, Al Amerat
Oman vs Bangladesh, Group B, 7:30 PM, Al Amerat
- October 20: Namibia vs Netherlands, Group A, 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Group A, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
- October 21: Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea, Group B, 3:30 PM, Al Amerat
Oman vs Scotland, Group B, 7:30 PM, Al Amerat
- October 22: Namibia vs Ireland, Group A, 3:30 PM, Sharjah
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Group A, 7:30 PM, Sharjah
- October 23: Australia vs South Africa, Super 12 Group 1, 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
England vs West Indies, Super 12 Group 1, 7:30 PM, Dubai
- October 24: A1 vs B2, Super 12 Group 1, 3:30 PM, Sharjah
India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Dubai
- October 25: Afghanistan vs B1, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Sharjah
- October 26: South Africa vs West Indies, Super 12 Group 1, 3:30 PM, Dubai
Pakistan vs New Zealand, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Sharjah
- October 27: England vs B2, Super 12 Group 1, 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
B1 vs A2, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
- October 28: Australia vs A1, Super 12 Group 1, 7:30 PM, Dubai
- October 29: West Indies vs B2, Super 12 Group 1, 3:30 PM, Sharjah
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Dubai
- October 30: South Africa vs A1, Super 12 Group 1, 3:30 PM, Sharjah
England vs Australia, Super 12 Group 1, 7:30 PM, Dubai
- October 31: Afghanistan vs A2, Super 12 Group 2, 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
India vs New Zealand, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Dubai
- November 01: England vs A1, Super 12 Group 1, 7:30 PM, Sharjah
- November 02: South Africa vs B2, Super 12 Group 1, 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
Pakistan vs A2, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
- November 03: New Zealand vs B1, Super 12 Group 2, 3:30 PM, Dubai
India vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
- November 04: Australia vs B2, Super 12 Group 1, 3:30 PM, Dubai
West Indies vs A1, Super 12 Group 1, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
- November 05: New Zealand vs A2, Super 12 Group 2, 3:30 PM, Sharjah
India vs B1, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Dubai
- November 06: Australia vs West Indies, Super 12 Group 1, 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
England vs South Africa, Super 12 Group 1, 7:30 PM, Sharjah
- November 07: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Group 2, 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
Pakistan vs B1, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Sharjah
- November 08: India vs A2, Super 12 Group 2, 7:30 PM, Dubai
- November 10: TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
- November 11: TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final, 7:30 PM, Dubai
- November 14: TBC vs TBC, Final, 7:30 PM, Dubai