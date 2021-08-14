ENG vs IND 2021, 2nd Test: England fans throw champagne bottle corks at KL Rahul; Virat Kohli reacts

A shameful act was witnessed in the ongoing second Test between England and India at Lords Cricket Stadium where the English spectators threw champagne bottle corks at the Indian player KL Rahul.

The incident took place in the 68th over England’s first innings when Rahul was fielding near the boundary ropes. A visibly angry Indian captain Virat Kohli gestured at Rahul to throw the corks out of the ground.

The Indian team also discussed the issue with on-field umpires, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth after the end of the over.

Virat Kohli signaling to KL Rahul to throw it back to the crowd pic.twitter.com/OjJkixqJJA — Pranjal (@Pranjal_King_18) August 14, 2021

England crowd throwed wine cork at KL Rahul and Virat Kohli signals him to throw back at them 😆 — Bruce Wayne (@Ajith_0605) August 14, 2021

Think India have complained to the umpires about the champagne cork that was thrown at KL Rahul. — Rory Dollard (@thervd) August 14, 2021

Crowd throwing corks on kL Rahul pic.twitter.com/MzD6tKlMVF — Dream11insider (@Dream11Insider) August 14, 2021

Cork thrown at KL Rahul. Absolutely uncalled for @HomeOfCricket . This series has been played in the right spirit so far. #ENGvsIND — Debasis Sen (@debasissen) August 14, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, England skipper Joe Root has completed his 22nd hundred in Test cricket. The hosts have scored 300 runs for the loss of five wickets in 96 overs. Jonny Bairstow and Joss Buttler were the only batsmen to be dismissed till now on Day 3.

As for India, the visitors were bundled out for 364 on Day 2 with James Anderson being the pick of the bowlers – 5/62. England lost three wickets on the same day as Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley and Haseeb Hameed were sent back to the pavilion by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.