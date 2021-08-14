ENG vs IND 2021, 2nd Test: England fans throw champagne bottle corks at KL Rahul; Virat Kohli reacts

  • Champagne bottle corks thrown at KL Rahul by unruly England spectators at Lord's.

  • Indian team complained about the crowd's behaviour to on-field umpires.

KL Rahul (Pic Source: Twitter)
A shameful act was witnessed in the ongoing second Test between England and India at Lords Cricket Stadium where the English spectators threw champagne bottle corks at the Indian player KL Rahul.

The incident took place in the 68th over England’s first innings when Rahul was fielding near the boundary ropes. A visibly angry Indian captain Virat Kohli gestured at Rahul to throw the corks out of the ground.

The Indian team also discussed the issue with on-field umpires, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth after the end of the over.

As far as the match is concerned, England skipper Joe Root has completed his 22nd hundred in Test cricket. The hosts have scored 300 runs for the loss of five wickets in 96 overs. Jonny Bairstow and Joss Buttler were the only batsmen to be dismissed till now on Day 3.

As for India, the visitors were bundled out for 364 on Day 2 with James Anderson being the pick of the bowlers – 5/62. England lost three wickets on the same day as Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley and Haseeb Hameed were sent back to the pavilion by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

