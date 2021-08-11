ENG vs IND 2021: Another pace bowler added to the England squad as cover for injured Stuart Broad

England suffered an injury scare ahead of their second Test against India with fast bowler Stuart Broad tweaking his right calf during a warm-up session at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Broad is likely to miss what would have been his 150th Test as he was unable to put weight on his left foot, and if it is a calf or Achilles tear, the speedster could be ruled out of the remainder of the five-Test series.

England is already missing the services of Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health.

Saqib Mahmood added to Test squad

Lancashire pacer Saqib Mahmood has been added to England’s squad as cover for the injured Broad, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Mahmood is yet to make his Test debut but was named ‘Player of the Series’ during the recent ODI series against Pakistan. He is the second additional call-up to the England squad after the inclusion of spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali.

The second Test begins on Thursday.

The opening Test ended in a draw as play was abandoned due to rain on the final day.