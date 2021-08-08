Twitter reactions: Persistent rain force England and India to settle for a draw in Trent Bridge Test

The first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham was ended in a draw after no play was possible on the fifth and final day due to consistent rain.

After rain washed out the first two sessions, the officials decided to call off play altogether. The hosts and the visitors would be disappointed as both the teams were in a position to win the match and had a chance to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India finished 52/1 in their second innings, requiring 157 more runs to reach a victory target of 209. The Virat Kohli and Co. lost KL Rahul (26) while Rohit Sharma (12 no) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 no) were at the crease.

England skipper Joe Root was named ‘Player of the Match’ award for being the highest run-scorer (64 in the first innings and 109 in the second innings) for his side. After the match, Root said that they had a belief that they could win, but it’s a shame that the contest was drawn in the end.

“The weather disrupted what would have been a very interesting final day. Great Test match to play in and watch as well. Sets up the series really well, and hopefully, we can take it into the next games. We certainly believed we could win. We knew we would have opportunities if we took our catches and kept our fields. It’s a shame it ended this way,” said Root at the post-match presentation.

Just like his counterpart, Kohli also looked disappointed with the result as he reckoned his team was in a much comfortable position and were top of the game.

“We were expecting rain on days three and four, but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it’s a shame. This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong. On day five, we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it’s a shame we couldn’t finish day five,” said Kohli.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Good game for us but an unfortunate ending 🇮🇳 See you soon at the #homeofcricket 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/bQPwJ7CImy — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 8, 2021

Not the ideal ending but a great start to the series. We go again in a few days time 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kbAYM26wpt — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 8, 2021

Play has been abandoned and the first Test ends in a draw. Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/s8ctdMUblv 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ETyyNRVZ1k — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 8, 2021

England well and truly got away with that one there. Could have burgled a win if India collapsed, but odds very much in favour of the visitors if we'd have had even 40 overs on Day 5. Wouldn't be surprised if there were as many as four changes for Lord's. #ENGvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) August 8, 2021

UPDATE: Play has been abandoned. ☹️ The first #ENGvIND Test at Trent Bridge ends in a draw. We will see you at Lord's for the second Test, starting on August 12. #TeamIndia Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/k9G7t1WiaB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021

Match drawn! That’s such a bummer. We saw four fantastic days of Test cricket would’ve loved to see a result. Onto the next then. #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 8, 2021

English weather is the heavyweight champion of hide and seek game. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) August 8, 2021

The match has officially been called a draw ☹️ What an absolute pity. Both teams would've fancied their chances today but alas, it wasn't to be#ENGvIND — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) August 8, 2021

Why don't they organise #EngVInd test match in fire-ravaged Greece. Guaranteed rains. — cricBC (@cricBC) August 8, 2021

Whenever India plays overseas, the rain always comes on the 5th day just when India's in a strong position. Never seen it rain on the 5th day when India is looking to save the Test. #ENGvIND — Nikhil (@red_devil22) August 8, 2021