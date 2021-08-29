ENG vs IND 2021: Chris Woakes returns to England squad for the fourth Test; Sam Billings replaces Jos Buttler

England have recalled all-rounder Chris Woakes to their squad for the upcoming fourth Test against India at The Oval.

Also, Sam Billings would replace wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who will miss the match due to the imminent birth of his second child.

Jonny Bairstow will don the gloves, confirmed England head coach Chris Silverwood.

“We would like to wish Jos and his family all the very best for the impending birth of their second child. Unfortunately, he will miss this Test, and we’ll then see if he returns for the final Test at Emirates Old Trafford,” said Silverwood.

“Jonny Bairstow will take over wicketkeeping duties, which he is relishing. As we all know, he has the skills to seamlessly take over from Jos and the ability to score crucial runs in the middle-order if called upon,” he added.

Woakes last played a Test match against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in August 2020.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, who was added to the England squad for the third Test of the ongoing five-match series against India, has been released from the camp and will return to Lancashire to play in the 2021 County Championship.

The fourth Test will start on September 2. England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds to level the series 1-1.

England squad for the fourth Test against India:

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Sam Billings, Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali.