ENG vs IND 2021: WATCH – Rohit Sharma leaves teammates in splits with his unique game

The much-awaited Test series between England and India is all set to begin from Wednesday (August 4). Both teams will play the first Test of the five-match leg at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Ahead of the series opener, India opener Rohit Sharma got everyone involved in a fun activity to boost the spirits of the outfit.

Rohit played an interesting game with his teammates in order to help the boys ease up the pressure. In the amusing activity, the players were divided into two groups, with fielding coach R Sridhar being given the task of hitting a tennis ball in the air.

A player from each team had to go underneath the ball and bounce it off with his helmet. Before the start of the game, Rohit was spotted giving instructions to the players to make them understand the rules.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on their Twitter handle in which all the top players like captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen enjoying every aspect of the game.

Meanwhile, Rohit, who came up with the idea of this fun activity, shared his thoughts on how he wanted everyone to get involved in this team-building movement.

“It was very simple. I think the guys did a great job. It’s a good way to start the day, you know, getting everybody involved was the whole idea, and we had a bit of fun,” said the Mumbaikar.

Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour also asked their support staff to join the players in this activity.

“We were all seeing that it was a lot of fun. So I thought it would be a good idea if support staff also participated, and we did. They were all very supportive, and we even saw Paaji coming in and trying his best. So, good fun, great game to start the day with,” said Rathour.

Here is the video: