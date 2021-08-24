ENG vs IND: Ajinkya Rahane shares his opinion on India planning to get under England’s skin

Cricket fans around the world are largely impressed by Team India‘s recent performances in the two Tests against England. The Virat Kohli and Co. were in the driving seat in the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, but due to consistent rain interruptions, the contest was ended in a draw.

Similarly, in the second Test at Lords Cricket Ground in London, the visitors displayed top-class cricket and completely outplayed the home team, defeating them by a massive margin of 151 runs.

Not to mention, the touring party will be high on confidence when they would enter Headingley in Leeds for the third Test of the ongoing five-match series. The third match will start on Wednesday (August 25), and a triumph in this clash would give India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Apart from the brilliant display of all-round cricket, another thing that captured the attention of the masses was the on-field altercations between the players. Unlike in the past, the sledging game worked in favour of the tourists. Many fans and experts of the game reckoned that Team India, under the leadership of Kohli, is trying to get under England’s skin.

However, ahead of the Leeds encounter, India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has denied such claims, stating that his side only focuses on playing good cricket.

“We are not thinking anything like that (getting under England’s skin). For us, what’s important is to play good cricket, staying at the moment and play one game at a time,” said Rahane while addressing the media ahead of the third Test.

“What has happened in the last game, we just have to forget; we have to take positives and move on. Because every game is really important because of the (World Test) Championship,” he added.