Twitter erupts as Indian pacers seal a win against England at Lord’s

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • India defeated England in the second Test at Lords on Monday.

  • KL Rahul was named 'Player of the Match' for his remarkable hundred.

Twitter erupts as Indian pacers seal a win against England at Lord’s
India wins Lords Test (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Team India defeated England in the second Test at Lords Cricket Ground in London on Monday to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The visitors packed England’s second innings for 120 to register the memorable victory by 151 runs. It was India’s third victory in their 19 Tests at ‘Home of Cricket’.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowler for India, taking a wonderful four-wicket haul in the fourth innings for just 32 runs.

After Ajinkya Rahane’s brilliant 61, tailenders Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) took the game away from the hosts. The duo made their highest individual Test scores and shared an unbroken stand of 89 before skipper Virat Kohli declared the innings on 298/8, giving England 272 runs to chase.

Bumrah and Shami started the proceedings by removing England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley for ducks. Thereafter, Bumrah claimed the prized scalp of England captain Joe Root, who scored a scintillating 180 not in the first innings. Siraj took eight wickets in the Test overall, including the scalp of James Anderson, to finish the match.

“The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure – Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us. Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of, and we wanted to let them know,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

“Very happy with the support we got, especially when we’re playing away from home; these things are very important. It comes a day later (after Independence Day), but it’s the best gift we can give,” he added.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7/status/1427327728613826566

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: India, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement