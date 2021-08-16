Twitter erupts as Indian pacers seal a win against England at Lord’s

Team India defeated England in the second Test at Lords Cricket Ground in London on Monday to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The visitors packed England’s second innings for 120 to register the memorable victory by 151 runs. It was India’s third victory in their 19 Tests at ‘Home of Cricket’.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowler for India, taking a wonderful four-wicket haul in the fourth innings for just 32 runs.

After Ajinkya Rahane’s brilliant 61, tailenders Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) took the game away from the hosts. The duo made their highest individual Test scores and shared an unbroken stand of 89 before skipper Virat Kohli declared the innings on 298/8, giving England 272 runs to chase.

Bumrah and Shami started the proceedings by removing England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley for ducks. Thereafter, Bumrah claimed the prized scalp of England captain Joe Root, who scored a scintillating 180 not in the first innings. Siraj took eight wickets in the Test overall, including the scalp of James Anderson, to finish the match.

“The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure – Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us. Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of, and we wanted to let them know,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

“Very happy with the support we got, especially when we’re playing away from home; these things are very important. It comes a day later (after Independence Day), but it’s the best gift we can give,” he added.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Fantastic win for india…what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close..@bcci @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @JayShah @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 16, 2021

Teamwork, spirit, character and intent. It has taken all that and much more behind this very special win at @HomeOfCricket. What an outstanding effort to pull off a win in the final hour after 5 days of riveting cricket. @Jaspritbumrah93 @mdsirajofficial @MdShami11 @klrahul11 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 16, 2021

From survival to revival, the final day at Lord's was no less than a binge-worthy thriller.

Big win #TeamIndia 👏 This one's highlights are gonna be replayed many times in the future!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/aEqc0VJjGN — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 16, 2021

https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7/status/1427327728613826566

Done and dusted. What a turn around from #TeamIndia. Kudos to the bowlers who pulled this one 🇮🇳👏👏 @BCCI #ENGvsIND #Lords — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) August 16, 2021

If 15th August has taught anything to the British, it is to never mess with Indians after 15th August😎 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/IuhvBORNMU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 16, 2021

Sydney mein fighting draw, gabba mein jeet aur ab Lords mein fateh! Bahut bahut mubaarak #TeamIndia #IndvsEng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 16, 2021

What fight! A win to remember 🇮🇳🤗 pic.twitter.com/e5LpDhpl8u — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 16, 2021

Nothing can beat a great test match. Love a balanced game where bat doesn’t dominate ball or ball doesn’t dominate bat. When’s the next test?❤️ — Jason Holder (@Jaseholder98) August 16, 2021

There will be a lot of emotion going around, but it shouldn’t be forgotten just what a great Test match this has been. Two teams going head on at each other over five days at @HomeOfCricket!! This is why Test cricket is the pinnacle. Congratulations both teams. #ENGvIND — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) August 16, 2021

Amazing game of Cricket .. India today showed why they are so much better than England .. The belief to Win was immense .. #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 16, 2021

What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan.

Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/JB2lIZc4iM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

What a test match 👏👏👏🤯🤯 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) August 16, 2021

That is a famous Test win for India. Shami, Bumrah, then Siraj. Extraordinary way they grabbed the match with bat then ball, in front of feverish fans at Lord’s. England let it run away in the morning session #engvind — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) August 16, 2021

Great win boys ! Our bowlers bowled their hearts out !! Game changing moment @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 partnership! @mdsirajofficial amazing spell ! Enjoy the moment lads 👊🏽 🇮🇳 #IndvsEng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 16, 2021

Love your never give up attitude 🔥🔥🔥 Great win boys 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/3gHi5mOeBu — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 16, 2021

Special win. What a change in fortunes. Incredible from Bumrah and Shami with bat and ball, and Ishant and Siraj were simply sensational #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/LIziJDHUB1 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 16, 2021

Astonishingly Superb Test Match Cricket. Congratulations India. Always special winning at Lords. 0-1, 3 Test Matches to go. We’re in for a very competitive Series us fans!! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 16, 2021

28 wickets in 354 overs at Lord's, and then 10 in 51.1 overs. A stunning victory from India – and with all 10 4th innings wickets from pace — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) August 16, 2021

Amazing how Mohammad Siraj made sure the ball didn’t uproot James Anderson’s off-stump, ensuring that he could pick it up on his victory sprint. If you didn’t know he’s skilful already #EngvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 16, 2021

OUT! TEAM INDIA HAS WON WITH 8 OVERS TO SPARE! 🇮🇳

India take 1-0 lead in the series 🙌🏽 Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #ENGvIND #Siraj pic.twitter.com/XDathfvy6G — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 16, 2021

Only for the second time in their Test cricket history spinners haven't taken a wicket for India in consecutive Tests. The first time it happened was against Pakistan in Karachi & Faisalabad in 1989/90 (Sachin Tendulkar's first two Tests).#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 16, 2021

This Indian team is different. The spirit is different. The determination is different. The pump is different. This match will be remembered for a long long time. Everyone contributed. Every contribution crucial. India steal thunders at Lord's. #ENGvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 16, 2021

What a win! If you had told me some years ago that fast bowlers would win games like these, I wouldn't have believed you. What a quartet — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2021

Never trust anyone who says Test cricket is boring. It'll be alive and kicking even after 1000 years. The best format without a doubt ❤ #ENGvIND #engvsindia — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 16, 2021

Most Test wins at 'away venues' for India

4 – Melbourne

3 – Port of Spain/Kingston/ColomboSSC/LORD'S Three wins at Lord's…

– 10 Jun 1986 – won by 5 wickets

– 21 Jul 2014 – won by 95 runs

– 16 Aug 2021 – won by 151 runs#EngvInd #EngvsInd#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 16, 2021

India have found a jewel in Mohammad Siraj. What a bowler he has been for them since the Australia tour. 5-wicket haul in the historic win in Brisbane and 8 wickets now in his first Lord’s Test. Well played, India. Great game of cricket. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 16, 2021

Most ducks by a home team against India in a Test match:- 7 – ENG at Lord's, 2021

6 – BAN at Chattogram, 2004

6 – SL at Galle, 2008#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 16, 2021

Dear Jimmy and Broad, tell you a little secret. Backyard cricket mein to hum kabhi haare hi nahi. Aao kabhi…. #INDvENG — cricBC (@cricBC) August 16, 2021

Inject this Indian bowling attack into my veins. Tattoo their names on my back. Name roads, and monuments and cities after them. #EngvInd — cricBC (@cricBC) August 16, 2021

Asian teams Test records at Lord's: Pakistan

Played 15, Won 5, Lost 4, Drawn 6 India

Played 19, Won 3, Lost 12, Drawn 4 Sri Lanka

Played 8, Won 0, Lost 2, Drawn 6 Bangladesh

Played 2, Lost 2#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 16, 2021

India win 👏 A sensational performance on day five helps them go 1-0 up in the five-match series!#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/rhWT865o91 pic.twitter.com/fOxpZ3s8j9 — ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2021

That was a brilliant Test match. England actually did a lot of good throughout it but they simply couldn't cope with the intensity of India on this final afternoon. The tourists were simply too good. #ENGvIND — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) August 16, 2021

That was a magical game of cricket. Astonishing performance by India today. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) August 16, 2021