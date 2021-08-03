ENG vs IND: Michael Vaughan comes up with a comical remark on the green pitch for the first Test

Fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated England-India Test series that starts from Wednesday (August 04) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Both the teams are ready to display some top of the line performance as expectations are high from each corner.

The epic battle will also be the beginning of the second cycle of World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23. Notably, India reached the final of WTC 2019-21 but faced an eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in Southampton.

Ahead of the five-match series opener, the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the exclusive picture of the pitch. With no surprises, the surface was nothing but a classic green top that could be seen in the upcoming fixtures as well.

“A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge. Thoughts (Thinking face emoji) #ENGvIND” tweeted the apex Indian board.

As soon as the BCCI shared the picture on social media, fans flooded the comment section with their replies. Even former England skipper Michael Vaughan couldn’t stop himself from reacting to the image of the pitch.

The 46-year-old made a hilarious remark about the greenish pitch by modifying the original picture. Vaughan went on to add trees and grass to the playing surface and shared his excitement for the opening Test.

“Can’t wait for the Test series to start on Weds… Should be a great series !! #ENGvIND” Vaughan wrote on the micro-blogging website while sharing the morphed image of the pitch.

This wasn’t the first time that Vaughan has reacted to the pitch in a unique way. Earlier this year, when England toured India, the visitors were beaten badly in a four-match Test series. The Joe Root-led side won their first match in Chennai but came down on their knees in the second match while facing the Indian spin attack featuring Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

Vaughan had criticized the turning pitches offered by India, especially in the second Test, which ended in two days. The former English captain had said that the pitch used in the 2nd Test was unfit to host an international game. In fact, he had taken a dig by posting a picture of him standing in dug-up soil with a bat in his hands.