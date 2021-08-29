ENG vs IND: Michael Vaughan labels India ‘useless’ following their big defeat against England at Headingley

Indian batters lasted for just 54 minutes on Day 4 to lose the Headingley Test by an innings and 76 runs. Seamer Ollie Robinson picked up five wickets as Virat Kohli and Co. crumbled at 278 in their second innings on Saturday.

Given no breathing space by the English bowlers, Indian batters kept nicking the ball behind the stumps. The touring party was always under the pump but losing the last eight wickets for just 63 runs came as a shock for them, as it happened for the second time in the match.

India got all out for 78 in their first innings on day one after opting to bat first.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan hailed the home team for their brilliant performance with both bat and bat. He also didn’t mince his words while criticizing Team India, calling them ‘useless’.

“Fantastic ruthless performance from England .. that’s as good as it gets .. To do that after Lords shows great character which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A few days to forget .. they really have been useless !!! #ENGvIND,” tweeted the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Meanwhile, Joe Root has become England’s most successful Test captain after his side registered an emphatic win over India at Headingley. The win was Root’s 27th as England skipper, thus taking him ahead of Vaughan, who had won 26 Tests as captain of the Three Lions between 2003 and 2008.