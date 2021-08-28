ENG vs IND: Ollie Robinson reveals his strategy to dismiss Virat Kohli after Leeds heroics

England bowler Ollie Robinson displayed top-class performance with the ball in the third Test against India at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Robinson ran through the Indian batting, assisting his side to pack the visitors’ second innings on 278 to win the contest by an innings and 76 runs.

Robinson picked up the second five-wicket haul of his Test career to hand over India an embarrassing defeat. The right-armer bagged a fifer for 65 runs in 26 overs. Robinson dismissed top-order Indian batters, namely Rohit Sharma (59), Cheteshwar Pujara (91) and Indian captain Virat Kohli (55).

In fact, Kohli’s dismissal opened the flood gates on the fourth day as after his wicket, India suffered a dramatic collapse. This wasn’t the first time that Robinson sent back the Indian captain. In the second Test, which the tourists won, Kohli was dismissed by the Kent bowler in the same fashion like he has been getting out throughout the series.

Be it, Anderson or Robinson, the Delhi-lad has constantly been losing his wickets on that off-stump line, which annoyed Kohli during his maiden tour in 2014 as well. After inspiring England to bounce back in the five-match series, Robinson revealed the game plan to dismiss Kohli.

The 27-year-old stated that the plan to get the prized scalp of Kohli is quite simple, just bowl an outswinger around the fourth and fifth stump to achieve success.

“It’s nice to get Kohli after he got me for two fours in the over – it’s a simple plan to Virat, fourth and fifth stump, get it to angle away, and hope he nicks it and he did,” said Robinson while receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Robinson also mentioned how bowling alongside James Anderson has improved his game, and he has learned a lot from England’s highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

“I enjoyed bowling here before, and it’s nice to use the conditions here, so I’m happy to get a five-for here. To bowl with Jimmy and learn from him is an honour. It has only improved my game. I keep learning and trying to be as good as possible,” added Robinson.