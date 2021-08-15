ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant spill beans on India’s incorrect DRS calls during Lord’s Test

On Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between England and India at Lords Cricket Ground in London, Team India India lost not one but two of their three reviews due to some wrong judgments, primarily from the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

After being convinced by pacer Mohammed Siraj, Kohli went for DRS twice against England captain Joe Root in the 21st and 23rd over. The surprising element in both the reviews was that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant did try his best to stop the India skipper from taking the reviews. However, Kohli took the DRS calls, which eventually went in the hosts’ favour on both occasions.

Siraj twice struck the pads of Root through his in-swinging deliveries, and both the times, the on-field umpire didn’t give it out. Thereafter, Kohli went for the DRS, but the ball was missing the leg-stump on both occasions, and India ended up losing their two reviews.

After India’s failed DRS calls, many fans and former cricketers heavily criticized Kohli and Siraj for showing desperation. At the end of the day’s play, Pant spoke about the comedy of errors and disclosed what really went through while his side took those DRS calls.

Pant reckoned that one needs to take the chances as sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t because eventually, it is part and parcel of the game.

“We take the DRS thinking that it will hit the stumps, but the replays end up different. We can only imagine what might happen, and we are taking our chances most of the time. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, that’s just part and parcel of the game,” said Pant in the post-day presser.