ENG vs IND – WATCH: A fan hilariously invades ground while ‘wearing India jersey’ in Lords Test

In the ongoing second Test between England and India at Lords Cricket Ground in London, a funny incident captured everyone’s attention. It all happened when a fan breached the security and invaded the ground on Day 3 of the match.

Interestingly, the fan was sporting Team India’s Test jersey with ‘Jarvo’ written over his back. The whole episode stopped the play for a while. Furthermore, when the security officials tried to take the spectator out, he tried to convince them that he’s there to play.

This hilarious incident even left Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in splits, who was standing near the fan. It was indeed a bizarre episode, and netizens expressed their opinion on the same. The snapshots of the video went viral on the internet, with several users making side-splitting memes.

Here is the video:

On the third day, English captain Joe Root completely turned the course of the match after smashing a tremendous century. He played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 180 runs to power England not only to go past India’s total of 364 but also take a lead of 27 runs.

Former England opener Michael Atherton heaped praises on Root’s incredible effort with the willow. He said Root got this reward for his remarkable work during the lockdown.

“I think this is a reward for some incredible work he did in lockdown. It came at a time when he was 29 and had already had a fantastic career. But it just gave him an opportunity to rest, where he’s said ‘I’ve got the second half of my career to come, and I can go from being a very, very fine player to one of the all-time greats’,” said Atherton as quoted by Sky Sports.

Atherton revealed that Root sat with the Team analyst and worked on his dismissals from the last five years, improving his technique to help his defence.

“He asked the analyst to send him every dismissal from the last five years or so, looked at it in great detail and tried to work out where he could go from there. He’s reaping the rewards of that. He’s made a slight technical adjustment now, with that back leg going straight back. That made him less vulnerable to the lbw when the ball is straight,” Atherton added.