ENG vs IND: WATCH – James Anderson leapfrogs Anil Kumble to become 3rd highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

On Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, English fast bowler James Anderson added yet another feather to his illustrious cap as he leapfrogged India legend Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

It all happened during the 69th over of India’s first innings when Anderson removed well-set KL Rahul. The Indian opener scored 84 runs from 214 balls. Anderson pitched up the ball that straightened with the angle, forcing Rahul to only manages a thin edge through to the keeper. It was Anderson’s 620th wicket in his glorious Test career.

Here is the video:

YESSS @jimmy9 moves past Anil Kumble to become the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history!! 🐐 Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/5eQO5BWXUp 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3JUktTb3D1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2021

The ‘Burnley Express’ is now only behind Sri Lanka‘s Muttiah Muralitharan and Australia‘s Shane Warne in red-ball cricket.

Most wickets in Test cricket:

800 – Muttiah Muralitharan

708 – Shane Warne

621 – James Anderson*

619 – Anil Kumble

563 – Glenn McGrath

Here are James Anderson’s most vital wickets:

1st – Mark Vermeulen

100th – Jacques Kallis

200th – Peter Siddle

300th – Peter Fulton

400th – Martin Guptill

500th – Kraigg Brathwaite

600th – Azhar Ali

620th – KL Rahul

Earlier, on the second day, Anderson brought England back into the game when he picked up the prized scalps of Cheteshwar Pujara and India captain Virat Kohli off successive deliveries. Anderson had dismissed Kohli for a golden duck and engaged in an ‘animated celebration’.

“We knew if we got one wicket, we could maybe get a cluster – and that’s what we did. We stuck to our task really well as a group. I thought it was a really good fightback. To get a couple of quick ones like that was important, especially Virat, with him being such an influential player for them. It’s always good to get him early,” Anderson had said as quoted by SkySports.