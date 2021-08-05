ENG vs IND: WATCH – Jasprit Bumrah cleans up James Anderson with a toe-crushing yorker in Nottingham Test

Frontline Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was at his absolute best on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Bumrah showed his supreme class, helping India bundle out England for 183 in 65.4 overs. It was the third-lowest total a team has managed against India on the first day of a Test match outside Asia. Bumrah gave India their first breakthrough in the opening over of the match by trapping Rory Burns in front for a duck.

The Ahmedabad-born also sent back England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler for nought. Moreover, Bumrah played a major role in removing the English tail by dismissing the likes of Stuart Broad (4) and James Anderson (1) with his traditional full deliveries.

Bumrah’s act of removing Anderson grabbed maximum eyeballs as the Indian speedster bowled an absolute ripper to pack England’s innings for 183. He came round the wicket and went for a classic toe-crushing yorker. The red leather shattered Anderson’s defence to rattle the base of his off-stump.

Here is the video:

“We are in a good position”: Mohammed Shami

Apart from Bumrah, his partner-in-crime Mohammed Shami also put up an impressive show to bamboozle England’s batting unit. He picked up three scalps for 28 runs, including the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow (29).

After the end of days play, Shami mentioned that his team is in a ‘good position’ after bowling out the hosts for 183. He asserted that now they need to focus on batting and put some runs on the scoreboard.

“Obviously, because 183, as per me, we should make a good score and take the lead. We are in a good position because any team you bowl out for 183 at its home is a good performance,” Shami said at the post-day presser.

“Now the thing is that we need to focus on the first hour, and according to me, the ball has not done much, the way we bowled in the day, we bowled in the right length and accordingly you have got wickets. I think we need to focus, and (it) doesn’t matter whether it is 183 or 283; you need to focus a bit and need to add runs,” he added.