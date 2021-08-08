ENG vs IND: WATCH – Jasprit Bumrah gets his name engraved on the honours board after fifer at Trent Bridge

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah got his name engraved on the honours board at Trent Bridge for his splendid bowling in the second innings of the first Test against England. It was the sixth five-wicket haul for Bumrah in his glorious Test career.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the entire procedure on their official Twitter handle. Bumrah’s name was put just below Ollie Robinson, who took five wickets against India in the first innings.

Overall, the Ahmedabad-pacer picked up nine wickets in the match. Bumrah took four scalps in the first innings for 46 runs. Similarly, in the second essay, the right-armer bagged a fifer for 64 runs.

Here is the video:

🎥 After a fantastic 5⃣-wicket haul on Day 4 of the first #ENGvIND Test, @Jaspritbumrah93 has his name inscribed on the Honours Board for the 2⃣nd time at Trent Bridge. 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/znKWnwOCUz — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021

After the end of Day 4, Bumrah also spoke about the ‘adjustments’ he made in order to roll back in the form.

“Not a lot of adjustments, to be very honest. Just the mindset adjustments and probably not looking at the end result a little too much. I am trying to be in the moment and back my skills. I am just trying to improve my game all the time and add new things but carrying the things I still have,” said Bumrah at the post-day presser.

“Lot of heavy rolling was done on the wicket; it got a bit slow, when we bowled fuller lengths, it was a little easier as compared to first innings. The wicket has gotten a bit better, so we are looking to capitalise on that,” he added.