WATCH – Jasprit Bumrah dismisses centurion Joe Root with a beauty in England’s second innings

On Day 4 of the ongoing first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, frontline Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his splendid performance with the ball. The right-arm speedster picked up five wickets in the second innings to help India bundle out England for 303 runs.

It was Bumrah’s sixth five-wicket haul in the longest format. He conceded only 64 runs in 19 overs, including two maidens. Out of Bumrah’s five scalps, the most important one came in the form of England captain Joe Root.

Root shined with the bat and scored a tremendous century to help his side give the target of 209 runs to India. Root smashed the 21st hundred of his glorious Test career. The English skipper was looking to score more runs, but a beauty by Bumrah packed his innings.

It all happened on the last ball of the 81st over when Bumrah went for a good length delivery just outside off-stump. The ball straightened with the angle forcing Root to play it only to find an edge, which flew behind, and Rishabh Pant grabbed an easy catch.

Here is the video:

Joe Root departs after a dominant performance of 109 runs! 👏🏽

Joe Root departs after a dominant performance of 109 runs!

India need 157 to win on the final day

Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each. While Siraj bagged a couple for 84 runs in 25 overs, Shardul earned two scalps for 37 runs in 13 overs.

In their chase of 209 runs, the visitors have scored 52/1 at the end of the fourth day’s play. India now only need 157 to win the match on the final day of the contest.

Opener KL Rahul gave his team a flying start and played a major role in shifting the momentum. Though, Broad got the better off Rahul when he dismissed him on 26 runs. Rohit Sharma (12 no) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 no) are at the crease.