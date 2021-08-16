ENG vs IND: WATCH – Mark Wood bowls a snorter to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara in 2nd Test

England pacer Mark Wood brought back his team in the game when he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test at Lords Cricket Ground in London.

At that stage, the hosts got frustrated due to an old-fashioned batting display from Pujara and Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The duo took their side out of trouble as they were once 56 for the loss of 3 wickets.

Pujara and Rahane stood tall against the quality English bowling attack, and went on to add a much-needed 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, just before the experienced batters could score some more runs, Wood came for England’s rescue. The right armer bowled an absolute snorter to get rid of Pujara.

It all happened in the 73rd over when Wood bowled a back of a length delivery which reared up out of nowhere, leaving Pujara with no chance but to play. The red-leather found the splice of Pujara’s bat to send the ball into the hands of Joe Root, who made no mistake to take the dolly. Pujara scored 45 runs from 206 deliveries

Here is the video:

After Pujara’s dismissal, India lost two wickets in quick succession in the form of set batsman Rahane and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Off-spinner Moeen Ali picked both the scalps to further deteriorate India’s batting line-up.

Rahane was got caught behind the wickets for a well-made 61 runs off 146 deliveries. Similarly, Jadeja was clean bowled by Ali.

India had posted 181/6 on the board before bad lights forced early stumps on the fourth day.